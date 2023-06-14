This week an autopsy confirmed U.S. Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth. She was 32, eight months pregnant, and doctors believe she was in labor at the time of her death. They believe she died from eclampsia and respiratory distress. A few years ago, our government deemed maternal morbidity and mortality a crisis — and it still is. But what is being done about it? OBGYN Dr. Tronya Hawkins joined Angela on the red couch to provide some answers.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction