A three-time convicted drug dealer in Indianapolis was just sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. Law enforcement officers found 31-year-old Nyron Harmon in possession of enough fentanyl in the floorboard of his car to kill 100 thousand people. The repeat felon was also in possession of two guns and was charged and sentenced under federal law.

This case is one of nearly 400 investigated across the nation in the past 4 months as part of the ‘One Pill Can Kill Initiative.’

Zachary Myers is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. He said throughout this operation here in Indiana and nationwide, the DEA and its law enforcement partners have seized more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder during the period of May 23 through Sept. 8, 2022.



