INDIANAPOLIS — More and more Indiana high school students report sexual dating violence in the past year.

One in three teenagers in the United States will experience some form of abuse in a relationship: physical, emotional or sexual.

“Love is Respect,” the national domestic violence hotline for teenagers, saw an increase of reporting by 101% during the pandemic. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Lindsay Stawick is the associate director of the Domestic Violence Network. She answers our questions. For more information, click here.