FOX59 reports on many traumatic incidents every day. Many of our viewers are also dealing with something heavy, right now. That was and will always be the case for Amanda Swearingen. Her family’s life changed 9 years ago, when her then 2-year-old son suffered a traumatic brain injury from a simple fall that almost took his life. Amanda and her two daughters, Ally and Kenna, joined Angela on the red couch to share more about their experiences. For more information, click here.

