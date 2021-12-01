Angela Answers: Westfield mom spreads holiday cheer with ‘Impish the Elf’ children’s book series

For many families, the holidays are a time to celebrate traditions. But for one Westfield family, their holiday custom has inspired a children’s book series!

Amanda Hauser is a teacher and mother of eight who has now written three Impish the Elf books. She says Impish came in to her family’s lives as a way to keep the magic of the holidays present.

Hauser spoke to Angela Ganote during Angela Answers about how Impish can create a lasting tradition for any family.

You can find out more about the Impish the Elf series here. You can also email Hauser at ImpishtheElf@gmail.com for an autographed copy.