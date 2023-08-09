An Indiana wife and mother of two died last month after drinking too much water. It’s called water toxicity and while extremely rare, it killed 35-year-old Ashley Summers in Monticello. She was celebrating 4th of July with her family on Lake Freeman and could not quench her thirst. Summers ended up passing out and was rushed to the hospital, but she never regained consciousness. Hendricks Regional nephrologist, Dr. Jared Fialkow joined Angela in the studio to talk about the importance of drinking enough water — but not TOO much water.

