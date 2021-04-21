Countdown to Tax Day
Angela Answers: Where to start when getting mental health help

Angela Answers
INDIANAPOLIS — Getting help for a loved one is top of mind for many as we watch the FedEx mass shooting investigation unfold. Brandon Hole’s mother says she tried to get help for her son. Hearing that led viewer Sharon to send me an email and in part ask this.

“Angela, there are very limited resources and not enough long term placement facilities to get help for your mentally ill. The only place that keeps people against their will is jail. The police and sheriff’s department are the ones taking care of the mentally ill. Can you investigate this further?”

Licensed mental health counselor Kimble Richardson talks to us about where to get help. For more information click here.

