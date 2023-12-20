Christmas break arrived has for many students already – with others starting in days. It’s winter in Indiana and with little snow in the forecast, kids get bored easily. If you want to get them off their screens and active, we are here to help. There are several area camps happening over break starting and the Tri-West softball team is holding one of them. Coach Mike Miller and several senior softball players joined Angela in the studio to share more.

Tri-West Softball Holiday Youth Clinic:

December 28, 2023

TWHS Auxiliary Gym

9-11 a.m. for ages 10 and under

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for ages 11 and older

Cost: $20 per player (checks payable to TWHS)

For details on a basketball camp, click here. And for a volleyball clinic, click here.