INDIANAPOLIS– An Indiana man faces federal charges after someone was seriously injured from the fentanyl he sold. If convicted Coriyahvon Outlaw could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years up to life in prison.

This comes after Angela Ganote’s special report last week focusing on a state law. In 2018 lawmakers made dealing drugs resulting in death a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison. In the past 4 years nearly 7,000 Hoosiers have died via overdose while fewer than 75 people have been charged with the new tougher law.

We got so much feedback on the report that we wanted to talk with the DEA to see how it is handling these cases. Mike Gannon is the assistant special agent in charge and answers questions.