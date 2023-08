15 hours. That’s the time it took for Delphi Police to get a report of a missing 14-year-old. They went to work quickly, learning the girl could be in danger, possibly in the hands of a 29-year-old man out of state.

With the help of federal agents and law enforcement in Oklahoma, she was found. Delphi Chief of Police, Nate Lamar, and Sergeant Colin Deckard joined Angela to share more about how they did it.