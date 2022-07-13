INDIANAPOLIS — We all want to live longer and be healthier. Your fitness journey can be as easy as following a list of simple daily things.

Dan Go, a fitness expert, has what he calls ‘prescriptions of the future’. They’re things he expects your doctor to prescribe to you in order to stay healthy.

Dan wrote on Twitter, his fitness formula:

Walk daily

Drink water

Be in nature

Eat nutrient-dense foods

Follow circadian rhythms

Strength train 3-4x a week

Get 7-8 hours of good sleep

Dan says that modern lifestyles have taken us away from how we should be living. If you’d like more information from Dan, click here.