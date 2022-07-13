INDIANAPOLIS — We all want to live longer and be healthier. Your fitness journey can be as easy as following a list of simple daily things.
Dan Go, a fitness expert, has what he calls ‘prescriptions of the future’. They’re things he expects your doctor to prescribe to you in order to stay healthy.
Dan wrote on Twitter, his fitness formula:
- Walk daily
- Drink water
- Be in nature
- Eat nutrient-dense foods
- Follow circadian rhythms
- Strength train 3-4x a week
- Get 7-8 hours of good sleep
Dan says that modern lifestyles have taken us away from how we should be living. If you’d like more information from Dan, click here.