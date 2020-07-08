Lindy brings awareness to colon cancer in younger people

INDIANAPOLIS — In this week’s Angela Answers, we talk about a very special lady.. Lindy!

Many of you have been asking about our dear friend because you know she’s battling colon cancer. But what you didn’t know is she just spent more than two weeks in the hospital. She had surgery for a chemo and radiation complication.

Lindy wants to thank everyone for their prayers and concerns. She also wants to thank her doctors and nurses.

We are now celebrating her return home from the hospital.. where she will continue to recover before going back to her treatment.

On FOX59 Morning News, we spoke with Dr. Mazen Alsatie, a gastroenterologist at Ascension St. Vincent. He spoke to us about colon cancer and how it’s impacting the lives of younger people these days.