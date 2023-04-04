INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed last week while delivering a pizza.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police don’t have any suspects in the March 30 armed carjacking of 57-year-old Steve Flynn.

Now, his family is speaking out to try to get someone to come forward with the tip that will find the person who was so callous. Kevin Flynn, Steve’s cousin, joined FOX59’s Angela Ganote on the red couch to talk about the case.

“He was a loving father, husband, a man of faith and just the nicest person you could ever meet, and for this to happen to him is really heinous and senseless,” Kevin Flynn said.

While the family is devastated by his death, they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community.

“It’s overwhelming,” Kevin Flynn said. “The amount of thoughts and prayers we’re getting from all across the community–Steve touched a lot of people, he was involved in a lot of charities.”

Steve was delivering a pizza when he was killed on March 30.

“So, he delivered a pizza around 11 that turned out to be an abandoned house. He got out of his car, he was shot at close range,” Kevin Flynn said. “They took the pizza and the car, drove up to an area around 30th and Arlington and left him there to die and it’s just very sad.”

Kevin Flynn said there were some cameras nearby but noted that it was dark outside and police are looking for more information.

If you saw something that can help IMPD solve Steve’s case, you’re asked to contact IMPD Detective Shue at 317-327-3475 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

