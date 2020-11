INDIANAPOLIS– This is follow up to on a story we brought you last month that had hundreds of you reaching out to us.

Dr. Abhinav Singh is a well respected Indiana doctor fighting for permanent residency in the United States. He’s been trying for 18 years.

He is one of thousands of U.S. trained physicians calling on lawmakers like Indiana Sen.Todd Young for help. We talk to Sen. Young on what is being done to help people in this situation.