INDIANAPOLIS -- Wayne Township School officials confirmed in an email sent to parents Tuesday that two Chapel Hill 7th and 8th Grade Center students were arrested after it was discovered they had loaded handguns in their backpacks.

They had received info from a student that there was possibly a student with a gun in their backpack. The school says it immediately implemented its safety plan and discovered a loaded gun in a student's backpack, which led to an immediate arrest. Upon further investigation, it was revealed a second student also had a loaded gun in their backpack; that student was also arrested.