The COVID-19 vaccine and natural immunity

In this edition of Angela Answers, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm discusses the COVID-19 vaccine and whether those who’ve already had the coronavirus should get vaccinated.

His comments came on the heels of a Cleveland Clinic study that said natural immunity may be as effective as the vaccine. However, the study is currently under peer review and has not yet been published. If the study holds up to review, it could mean the U.S. is much closer to herd immunity.

Dr. Noorchashm, who is not affiliated with the study, says he believes there’s no reason to get the vaccine yet if you’ve had COVID-19.

A doctor who co-authored the study stresses it was not meant to tell people they shouldn’t get vaccinated if they had the virus.

That author declined an interview, but the clinic sent us a statement saying the information they gathered could help guide efforts should there be a vaccine shortage.

The statement said, in part, “it is safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine even if you have previously tested positive, and we recommend all those who are eligible receive it.”