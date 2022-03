INDIANAPOLIS- The fighting in Ukraine enters its third week.

President Biden announces Wednesday an additional 800 million dollars in aid for Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy spoke to congress Wednesday Morning.

Right now the need is great, and a couple from Ukraine is in Indianapolis as the war rages on.

Ruslan and Olga Antonov are members of mission to Ukraine. Wednesday they spoke about their mission and what you can do to help

To donate visit:

https://www.missiontoukraine.org/contact