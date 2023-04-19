Have you seen these blue and silver pinwheels around Central Indiana? They’re meant to remind you that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The organization Prevent Child Abuse Indiana leads prevention efforts statewide, and they’re inviting you to take part in an important fundraising event.

Director Jeff Wittman and community leader Rhonda Breman joined FOX59 this morning to share more about the upcoming, annual Matt Breman Run.

It raises vital funds and awareness to support the ongoing efforts to prevent further child abuse and neglect.

To take part in Saturday’s Run, click here.