Anthenaeum Indy is kicking off the year with Karneval Maskerade Party! It’s happening on Saturday, January 27th at the Basile Theatre in the Historic Athenaeum. Be sure to dress to impress with cocktail attire and a mask. Craig Mince, president of the Anthenaeum foundation, joins the show with more details. You can visit their website for tickets.

