INDIANAPOLIS– The U.S. army golden knights are known for their aerial acrobatics and death-defying parachute jumps.
But there’s more to these highly-skilled soldiers than meets the eye.
Their goal is to increase awareness of the many different aspects of the army. Army Specialist Skyler Romberg is a parachutist with the golden knights. He explains what it’s like to fly through the air.
Army’s golden knights member explains other careers in arm forces
