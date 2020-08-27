INDIANAPOLIS– A recent study found that as little as 45 minutes of creative activity significantly reduces stress, even if you don’t think you’re very artistic.
That’s why the Indianapolis art center is offering online classes, and they have proven to be very popular. Colton Pedro is the director of education, outreach and exhibitions. He explains the classes available.
Art classes to reduce stress
INDIANAPOLIS– A recent study found that as little as 45 minutes of creative activity significantly reduces stress, even if you don’t think you’re very artistic.