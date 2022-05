INDIANAPOLIS — START YOUR ENGINES INDY! During race season, fans can visit “Gallery 42” for the inaugural “Art of Speed” exhibition! It will be a visual journey encompassing the spirit of speed & auto racing during the month of May! Mary Morgan, director of Gallery 42, along with artist Kevin James Wilson, join us live with a preview! Visit galleryfortytwo.com for more details.

