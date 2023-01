A new exhibit at Newfields highlights employees at the art museum. “Artists Among Us” is the first ever all-staff exhibition created entirely by Newfields staff members. Newfields president and CEO, Colette Pierce Burnette, and Newfields employees Alexis Hahn, and Clifford Graham joined Angela in the studio to share more details about the exhibit. For more information, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction