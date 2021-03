INDIANAPOLIS– The Circle City is bursting with colorful artwork for visitors in town for March Madness to enjoy. The Arts Council of Indianapolis worked with hundreds of Hoosier artists to create a three week arts and culture extravaganza.

It’s an opportunity to shine a national spotlight on Indianapolis and the incredible talent who call Indy home.

We talk to Shannon Linker with the arts council and Aaron Thornburg, a sculpture and mixed media artist. For more information, click here.