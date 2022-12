‘Tis the season to indulge in delicious holiday goodies, but many of us still want to enjoy desserts and other sweets as guilt-free as possible. This month is the Ascension ST. Vincent Heart Center’s 20th anniversary. To celebrate, the dietary team created twenty heart-healthy recipes to share.

Registered Dietitian Adrienne Geesaman joined FOX59 this morning to to share a few of the desserts that are perfect for this time of year.

Click here to download the recipe book for free.