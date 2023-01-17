Indiana is continuing to combat nursing shortages following the pandemic. In fact, according to the Indiana Hospital Association, the state will need to add around 5,000 more nurses by 2031. Many steps have been taken to help relieve the shortage, but one local university is teaming up with Ascension St. Vincent to address the issue at the forefront. Luckily, this time of year seems to bring a renewed interest in nursing programs statewide.

This morning, Dean of Marian University’s School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, as well as Chief Nursing Officer for Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, joined FOX59 to share more about the partnership.

To learn more about the 7th annual Come Explore Nursing event, click here.