Assessing suicide risk with severity rating scale

INDIANAPOLIS – Suicide kills more people than some of the most common causes of death one can think of. Sadly, suicide rates are on the rise, and the pandemic is likely to blame.

By better understanding the risks, and equipping family members, friends and co-workers with the knowledge to intervene, it is possible to save lives.

FOX59 spoke with Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber, Ph.D and Keita Franklin, both with Columbia University. They spoke about the Columbia-suicide severity rating scale and how it can help save lives.

For more information on the The Light House Project, as well as the severity rating scale click here.

If you, or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the national suicide hotline at 800-273-8255.