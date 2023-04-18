175 volunteers are committed to serving the needs of children and adults in Indianapolis, through ongoing philanthropic programs. They’re members of the Assistance League of Indianapolis. This weekend, they’re hosting their spring fundraising event, the Mission Possible Gala. Assistance League president Sharon Gleason and event co-chair Barb Mohr joined Daniel in the studio to share more details. For more information, click here.

