INDIANAPOLIS – The historic Athenaeum is hosting the 36th Annual Sankt Nikolaus Fest on Sunday, December 5th from 1-4 p.m.

In addition to a visit from St. Nikolaus himself, the event will also feature music & dancing, a puppet show and a gingerbread house contest.

Athenaeum Foundation President Craig Mince stopped by our studio to tell us about the history of St. Nikolaus and Sunday’s celebration.