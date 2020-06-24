“Athlete A” documentary highlights IndyStar alarm to Nassar case

INDIANAPOLIS – In August 2016, the IndyStar published an article regarding U.S.A Gymnastics’ protecting of coaches accused of abusing young athletes. The article led reporters at the Star to breaking the sex abuse scandal involving former team doctor, Larry Nassar.

A newly released Netflix documentary titled “Athlete A,” follows the Star’s reporters as they investigated a cover-up that allowed abuse to carry on for decades.

FOX59 spoke with Tim Evans, an investigative reporter whose work help lead to Nassar’s conviction.