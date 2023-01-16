Ausome Indy is a volunteer run 501c3 nonprofit serving children in foster care transitions and beyond. Working with therapists, case managers, foster families, parent liaisons, and other community partners; Ausome Indy provides life changing access to sensory and communication tools for Indiana’s most vulnerable children. Today Kate Miller shares the story of how the program started, and how you can get involved. You can visit Ausome Indy for more details.

