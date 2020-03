Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind -- The mini-marathon is on a lot of people's minds now that spring is just around the corner. A good way to train is with OrthoIndy's 500 Festival Miler Series. The three-miler was in February, while the six-miler is on March 7.

While training in the colder weather, injuries tend to be more frequent. Chelsi Kitchen is a Physical Therapist with OrthoIndy. She stopped by FOX59 to offer advice to those hitting the pavement in preparation for the mini.