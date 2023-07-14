It’s that time of year again! School starts in just a few weeks for most of our Central Indiana elementary and middle school students. As students prepare to go back into the classroom, nothing is better than finding a new wardrobe to kickstart a new school year off right! Danielle Parker was back in the FOX59 studio Friday to share the latest fashion trends and deals for high school and college students at Castleton Square Mall.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction