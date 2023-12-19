If you’re like most people, you probably eat more than you should this time of year due to the holidays. Inevitably, the new year then brings resolutions of weight loss. If you’re serious about shedding the pounds, bariatric surgery can be an option. But how much do you know about it? Dr. David Diaz, a bariatric surgeon with Ascension St. Vincent, joined Angela in the studio to explain what it’s all about. For more information, click here.

