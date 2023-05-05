Time to mark your calendars for May 20th for the annual “Battle of the Badges Indy”. It’s a special fundraising event where first responders compete against each other in a hockey game. Indianapolis EMT James Taylor joins the show to tell us more about the game and how you can attend. You can find ticket information and more on the Battle of the Badges Indy Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, here is a direct link to purchase your tickets.

