Special Olympics Indiana wants you to be bold and get cold for the 2023 Polar Plunge Finale. It’s happening next weekend and you’re invited to take part in the bucket list challenge for a good cause.

Carla Knapp, the director of marketing communication for Special Olympics Indiana, joined FOX59 this morning to tell us why everyone is freezin’ for a reason.

To register for the 2023 Polar Plunge on March 4th, click here.