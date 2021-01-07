Be Our Guest: LaSpada’s Pizzeria

LaSpada’s Pizzeria in Plainfield is in the spotlight for this week’s Be Our Guest!

You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. Find the deal here!

More about LaSpada’s:

The LaSpada family moved out to Indiana in 2007 and immediately noticed that there was no place that had western NY Pizza & Wings! So from that point on instead of talking about it family took action and over the course of 8 years and hard work they decided to take action and bring that great pizza & wings to the Indy area! So in their spare time they started making pizza & wings, buying restaurant equipment, & formulating a plan LaSpada’s Pizzeria was born! In 2016, they had the equipment and decided to open in Plainfield, Indiana across from Walmart. The restaurant went through some renovations and serious cleaning brought it to better than code & will be opening on February 1 to serve all our great Hoosier friends this fabulous Pizza, Wings & of course desserts!