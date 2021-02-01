Be Our Guest: Prodigy Burger Bar

Prodigy Burger Bar is the restaurant FOX59 is featuring Monday for Be Our Guest.

The restaurant has locations in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Carmel and Kokomo.

You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. Find the deal here!

More about Prodigy Burger Bar:

We made our mark creating craft burgers with unique combinations to delight anyone who tries them. As one of the only local places to offer Wagyu Burgers, hand-crafted sandwiches, and a wide array of small plate style appetizers, you will not leave our restaurant hungry or disappointed.

FOX59 will have a different Be Our Guest restaurant for you all week long.