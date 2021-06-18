Be Our Guest: 317 BBQ

Be Our Guest’s BBQ Week ends with a trip to 317 BBQ in Broad Ripple. 317 describes itself as a “Hoosier approach to Texas-style barbecue.”

More on 317 BBQ:

Located in the heart of Broad Ripple village, Indy’s newest Texas style BBQ. From the outset, 317 BBQ team’s vision has been to make “Really Good BBQ” (RGB!) in a welcoming setting for all the good folks of Indiana. At 317 BBQ, they take a Hoosier approach to Texas-style barbecue by offering all your favorite side dishes paired with real, hard-wood smoked barbecue. We believe in keeping things simple and doing it well. We honor the culture of Texas style barbecue while utilizing local products. Although we don’t have access to Texas specific woods (ie. mesquite and post oak), we source local DNR approved hickory and oak. 317 BBQ’s in-house team works diligently to prepare scratch sides, sauces and desserts for your enjoyment. We believe in keeping things simple and doing it well. We honor the culture of Texas style barbecue while utilizing local products.