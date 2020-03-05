Be Our Guest at Billy O’Neal’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Billy O’Neal’s Pub is a warm, comfortable pub serving traditional Irish pub fare such as corned beef and cabbage, fish & chips, and Guinness stew alongside Indiana favorites such as huge pork tenderloin sandwiches and mouth-watering burgers. Billy O’Neal’s is one of the oldest pubs on the West Side of Indianapolis. Stop by and let our incredible food, staff and environment charm your day with a bit of the Luck of the Irish.

Cheers!

You will receive 2 - $25 certificates. These can both be used on the same visit, or split between two visits. You can get them here.