Be Our Guest at Birdies

Make today a hole in one by saving big at Birdies!

The restaurant-mini golf course is the latest business to be featured in our Be Our Guest promotion.

While supplies last, you can get a $50 gift certificate to the Westfield restaurant for just $25. You can find the deal here.

More about Birdies:

Birdies is an 11,000 square foot restaurant and outdoor miniature golf course located in Westfield IN. Currently featuring dine-in, carry-out and delivery options, as well as weekly specials. Birdies also features two full-size bars and large spaces that are perfect for cooperate events, team, or birthday parties. Birdies is great for the whole family!

