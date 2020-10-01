Be Our Guest at Louvino

LouVino’s menu is comprised of many shareable plates that are heavily influenced from the South and the owner’s home state of Georgia. Each location allows the executive chef to use their culinary imagination to create their own seasonal section of the menu. Thus, each location has their own unique menu. LouVino’s bar program is known for it’s award-winning wine list with more than 60 wines by the glass and wine flights. A wide selection of bourbons, craft beer and cocktails are also available.

You will receive 2 – $25 certificates. These can both be used on the same visit, or split between two visits.

