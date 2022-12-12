For ten years, Matt the Miller’s has grown with the Carmel community.
It’s been a decade of chef-driven menus, weekly specials, featured wines and cocktails.
You can be part of the legacy by nabbing a $50 gift card for just $25. Click the link.
by: Izzy Karpinski
Posted:
Updated:
For ten years, Matt the Miller’s has grown with the Carmel community.
It’s been a decade of chef-driven menus, weekly specials, featured wines and cocktails.
You can be part of the legacy by nabbing a $50 gift card for just $25. Click the link.