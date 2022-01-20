Be Our Guest at Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano is one of Noblesville’s top date night spots, and we invite you to “Be Our Guest!”

You can get a $50 gift card for $25 by taking part in the promotion here.

Matteo’s is also offering a four-course wine dinner ahead of Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday, February 9, bring your valentine for a romantic night with delicious Italian food and live entertainment. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and is $116 per person (including tax and gratuity). Call 317-774-9771 for reservations.

Matteo’s also wants guests to know their safety and health is a priority. The restaurant says it recently installed Active Air Flow UVC Filters.

