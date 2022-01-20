Be Our Guest at Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

Be on Indy Now

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano is one of Noblesville’s top date night spots, and we invite you to “Be Our Guest!”

You can get a $50 gift card for $25 by taking part in the promotion here.

Matteo’s is also offering a four-course wine dinner ahead of Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday, February 9, bring your valentine for a romantic night with delicious Italian food and live entertainment. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and is $116 per person (including tax and gratuity). Call 317-774-9771 for reservations.

Matteo’s also wants guests to know their safety and health is a priority. The restaurant says it recently installed Active Air Flow UVC Filters.

Find out more about Matteo’s here.

