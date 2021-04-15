Be Our Guest at Rush: Chicago Style Eats

Rush on Main in Zionsville and Rush off Main in Brownsburg are both in the spotlight this week.

The dining spots are both known as “home of da beef” and are offering up big savings for people who love Chicago-style foods.

You can get a $50 gift certificate for $25 through FOX59’s Be Our Guest deal.

Here’s some more about Rush on/off Main:

Rush Chicago Style Eatery has two locations to serve you, Rush On Main, located in Zionsville, and Rush Off Main, located in Brownsburg. Owned by two “Region Rats”, Jeff Sepiol and Johnny Vargo, Rush is the place to go for some of Chicagoland’s favorite eats. Both owners and their families love the Indianapolis area, but miss what they consider some of the world’s finest foods. Come experience staple Windy City items on Main Street!