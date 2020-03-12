Be Our Guest at The District Tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The District Tap’s 6th Annual Shamrocks & Shenanigans party

Saturday March 14th and Tuesday March 17th

Best St. Patty’s party on the Northside and a new downtown location at Meridian & Georgia St

Basketball inside and live music outside with Irish food, green beer and prize giveaways!

Where we’re from, we believe a good beer in the company of good people is all you need to have a good time. Of course, a live band, excellent food, and a little competitive spirit can go a long way, too.

The District Tap is proud to be the place where all of these things come together. Whether it’s weekday lunch or Sunday brunch, a game of shuffleboard or the big game on TV, live music, team trivia…there’s something happening every day at the Tap. Grab your friends and come on over – you’re always welcome here.

