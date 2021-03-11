Be Our Guest: Billy O’Neal’s Pub & Eatery

INDIANAPOLIS — Sherman is paying a visit to Billy O’Neal’s Pub & Eatery!

The restaurant is offering FOX59’s latest Be Our Guest deal.

You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. Check out the deal here.

The gift certificate will not be valid on March 13 or March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day.)

Here’s some more info about Billy O’Neal’s:

Billy O’Neal’s is a friendly, family owned, Irish Pub located in Indianapolis. We use the freshest ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible and provide a fun, casual atmosphere – where everyone knows your name! We are a family friendly spot, tucked away on the far west end of the Chapel Hill Shopping Center. Stop in for some Irish hospitality, Indiana style!