Be Our Guest: Birdies Grill House

Be Our Guest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Be Our Guest is serving up some great-tasting food with a side of mini golf!

Birdies Grill House and Sports Bar is an 11,000 square foot restaurant in Westfield with an outdoor miniature golf course.

You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. The certificate can be used for dine-in eating and carryout but not delivery. Click here to get the deal.

Some more about Birdie’s:

Birdies is an 11,000 square foot restaurant and outdoor miniature golf course located in Westfield IN. Currently featuring dine-in, carry-out and delivery options, as well as weekly specials. Birdies also features two full-size bars and large spaces that are perfect for cooperate events, team, or birthday parties. Birdies is great for the whole family!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News