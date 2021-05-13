Be Our Guest: Birdies Grill House

This week’s Be Our Guest is serving up some great-tasting food with a side of mini golf!

Birdies Grill House and Sports Bar is an 11,000 square foot restaurant in Westfield with an outdoor miniature golf course.

You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. The certificate can be used for dine-in eating and carryout but not delivery. Click here to get the deal.

Some more about Birdie’s:

Birdies is an 11,000 square foot restaurant and outdoor miniature golf course located in Westfield IN. Currently featuring dine-in, carry-out and delivery options, as well as weekly specials. Birdies also features two full-size bars and large spaces that are perfect for cooperate events, team, or birthday parties. Birdies is great for the whole family!