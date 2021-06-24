Be Our Guest: Campbell’s Highland Grille

Score some major savings at Campbell’s Highland Grille in Greenwood.

The “Scottish American Sports Grille” has traditional Scottish foods and is a favorite spot for soccer fans, often showing English Premiere League, UEFA League, World Cup and European Championship games on its flat screen televisions.

More about Campbell’s Highland Grille:

Whether you are looking for a pint and a wee bite, celebrating a team win, meeting family and friends or gathering after work, Campbell’s offers an inclusive, engaging atmosphere. Founded by lifelong Greenwood residents, Campbell’s aims to provide its patrons with a welcoming atmosphere, providing comfort food and drinks you will recognize, traditional Scottish fare and creative plates for eclectic palates. We invite sports enthusiasts to join their friends in revelry and catch a game on a number of our flat screen televisions. The Campbell’s and their family have been steadfast soccer champions on Indy’s south side for decades, and that love is reflected in the restaurant’s special focus on televising The English Premiere League, UEFA League, World Cup and European Championship. Promoting local professional soccer teams, Campbell’s will be the official site for it’s south side fan club.