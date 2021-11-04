Be Our Guest: Court House Grounds

Be our guest at a Danville eatery that gets especially popular this time of year.

Court House Grounds is a family owned restaurant that serves breakfast all day and has become known for its “Grandma Pete’s Fruitcake.” The fruitcake is only sold from November until New Years Day.

More about Court House Grounds:

Court House Grounds highlights loose leaf teas from SpecialTEA, an eCommerce here in Danville, Lauren Heller blends fresh daily. Full breakfast and lunch menu – 8 am to 2 pm Monday – Saturday. Dinner on Friday evenings 5 pm – 8 pm. Food made to order including homemade soups. Their beautiful building on South Washington Street enhances any restaurant that it houses and was built in 1882 by Civil War veteran James Beck. They’ve come a long way since 1998 and would love to have you as a part of their story.